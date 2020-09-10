Registration underway for public consultations on Laval Police Department

In preparation for the creation of a new master plan to provide guidelines for operating the Laval Police Department, the City of Laval has announced the opening of registration for residents and community leaders who would like to take part in a public consultation.

The city says that an important goal following the consultation may be to take measures, as deemed necessary, to deal with systemic racial discrimination.

Focus groups, led by the Institut du Nouveau Monde, will be taking place online on Sept 17 at 6:30 pm, and on Sept. 18 at 3:30 pm. To take part, residents must have access to a computer, a computer tablet or a smartphone equipped with a microphone and (ideally) also a camera.

Additional information and registration: www.repensonslaval.ca/dialogue-police

https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Nouvelles/microsite-police/consultationscitoyennes.aspx