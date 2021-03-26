Saturday, March 27, 2021
Rainfall warning issued for Laval and other areas of province

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the Laval and Montreal regions on Friday, with steady rainfall expected to cause potentially hazardous driving as it accumulates in patches on roadways.

Motorists are being advised that the accumulation on highways could result in dangerous hydroplaning conditions.

The federal weather agency also issued warnings for other areas of the province, including freezing rain in the upper Laurentians, and violent wind gusts of up to 90 km/h in Quebec City Friday afternoon.

Rainfall accumulation of 25 to 40 mm is expected in Laval, Saint-Jérôme, Joliette, Drummondville, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke and other areas of the province.

