Quebec to require vax pass to enter SAQ, SQDC stores starting Jan. 18

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced on Thursday that, beginning on Jan. 18, anyone wishing to enter government-owned Société des Alcools du Québec or Société Québécoise du Cannabis stores will have to show proof they’ve received the required number of vaccinations against COVID-19.

Dubé also said the provincial government plans to expand the vaccination passport requirement to retail businesses, including personal care services, with a formal announcement expected in the coming days.

During the same webcast press conference, Dubé announced that the CAQ government will soon be requiring vaccination passports showing that the document’s owner has received three doses. The pass will be considered invalid otherwise.

The health minister didn’t provide a specific date when the third dose will be required, suggesting that the system needs to catch up because only a minority of Quebecers have received a third dose to date.

At present, access to a third dose is provided only to those who are 50 years of age or older. All adults will be given access beginning on Jan. 17.