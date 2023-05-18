Quebec recognizes community leaders for their anti-racism efforts

Laval-based SCAMA receives a medallion for its promotion of racial harmony

Sabine Monpierre receives the medal from Minister Responsible for Anti-Racism Christopher Skeete.

The Laval-based Centre SCAMA was the recipient in Quebec City last week of one of three Quebec government anti-racism awards given out by Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete, who is the Minister Responsible for Anti-Racism in the Coalition Avenir Québec cabinet.

Inspiring initiatives

“Our government is proud to highlight the accomplishments of the persons and organizations which distinguished themselves through their actions to fight against racism,” said Skeete.

“They inspire hope with initiatives that bring us closer to a Quebec that will be more equal and open. I congratulate the winners, while encouraging them to continue to be sources of inspiration in their respective expertises.”

Some dedicated citizens

“I am pleased to see the citizen commitment of the many organizations and persons in the struggle against racism,” said Ian Lafrenière, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuits Ian Lafrenière, who also attended the awards ceremony.

“While being very different from each other, what the accomplishments being honored have in common is that they contribute to the creation of a Quebec which is more equal. I congratulate all the winners and wish them even more success,” added Lafrenière.

SCAMA’s 40 years service

SCAMA is a community organization that has been providing home support services to Laval seniors for forty years. Over that period, they have established a variety of services to help seniors with reduced autonomy remain in their homes, including meals on wheels, friendly visits and phone calls, as well as social activities and outings.

Located in the heart of Chomedey, Laval’s most culturally diverse district, SCAMA has been working to develop projects specifically aimed at encouraging the social participation of seniors from ethnic and cultural minorities and to foster mutual respect.

Part of their mandate

SCAMA’s mission is also to help individuals aged fifty and over who have diminished autonomy to continue living in their homes. The organization’s guiding values are inclusion, humanism, and solidarity. Their hope is that by 2025, SCAMA will be recognized as a major player for its positive impact on the Laval community because of its caring and inclusive approach.

SCAMA, along with Sabine Monpierre of the Conseil interculturel de Montréal and Hydro-Québec, were all recognized by Skeete’s ministry with medallions attesting to their exceptional efforts in combatting racism and discrimination. The awards ceremony took place in the National Assembly building in Quebec City.

SCAMA’s guiding values are inclusion, humanism, and solidarity

Outstanding service

According to a release from Skeete’s ministry, the Centre SCAMA was chosen as an outstanding non-profit organization, and in particular in recognition of its DICI Intergénérations project, aimed at encouraging social interaction between senior citizens and ethnocultural minorities, while promoting harmony between people.

Sabine Monpierre was presented with an award in acknowledgement of her consistent commitment to social development and equality between all people. She was the founder in 2019 of l’Arbre Du Voyageur, as well as Femmes & traditions in 2017, for the advancement of persons from ethnocultural backgrounds.

Hydro-Québec nominated

Hydro-Québec was nominated in recognition of its having created a new program for the integration of newly-arrived immigrants in the province in 2017. Since its launch, eleven groups of newcomers have been received, involving 170 employees. As well, 84 per cent of participants found work at Hydro-Québec after taking part in the program.

The jury that chose the winners was made up of Quebecers previously recognized for their commitment to anti-racism and equality between peoples. They were: Rachida Azdouz, psychologist, author and columnist; Maka Kotto, artist, politician and columnist, who presided the jury; and Tanya Sirois, executive director of the Regroupement des centres d’amitié autochtones du Québec; Mathieu J. Lainé, representing the Secretariat for Relations with First Nations and Inuit; and Liliane Kouamé-Kodia, representing the Bureau de coordination de la lutte contre le racisme.