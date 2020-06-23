Quebec projecting $14.9-billion deficit for this fiscal year

Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard says

that while the province is living through an

unprecedented crisis, the economy should rebound by the end of 2021. Projecting a record $14.9-billion deficit for

the fiscal year, the government has spent $6.6

billion on recovery efforts while having lost

revenue due to decreased consumer spending

and export demand.



Girard said the government will borrow the

entire $14.9-billion value of the reserve to

cover this year’s historic deficit.

“We don’t know what is ahead of us,” Girard

said at a news conference last Friday morning

to outline the state of the province’s economy.

But he said that the spending on aid and loss

of revenue is only temporary, and pointed out

Quebec’s economy was in good shape before

the crisis. About 40 per cent of the province’s economic activity was paused this spring, which put

hundreds of thousands of Quebecers out of work.



Between February and May, Quebec lost

589,600 jobs, and GDP in the province is expected to decrease by 6.5 per cent this year.

However, the recovery will be uneven: the

report says that the restaurant and tourism

industries in particular will prevent the province from attaining its pre-pandemic employment levels in the short term.

“We are doing everything that we can to

improve potential growth,” he said, such as

fast-tracking infrastructure projects and

maintaining tax credits for business innovation.

The report says the government’s financial aid

so far has freed up $28 billion to Quebecers

and Quebec businesses.



“We had good reserves, but now we must revive the economy quickly,” Premier François

Legault said following Girard’s announcement.

$4B more for COVID-19 relief

With the severity of a second wave of infections this fall still uncertain, the government

is budgeting $4 billion in additional aid for

Quebecers and businesses.

Girard said the government will be watching to see how the economy fares in the next

several months to determine what kind of aid

would be needed.

“We are ready for a second wave. We have

more equipment, we have more tests,” Girard

said.



Quebec will balance the 2020-2021 budget using an accounting mechanism known as the

stabilization reserve. In exceptional circumstances, the government can borrow money

to balance the budget.

The government will rely on rebounding productivity, not tax hikes, to refill its coffers, he

said, forecasting a six-per-cent increase in

GDP in 2021.

But if the public health situation does not

improve, he acknowledged reaching his GDP

targets would be “very difficult.