Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Quebec Human/Youth Rights Commission to investigate dead Chomedey girl’s fate

The Quebec Human and Youth Rights Commission has opened an investigation into whether the rights of a seven-year-old girl who died on Sunday at...
Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
The home on Le Boutillier St. in Chomedey where the girl died and where investigators were still active on Tuesday. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

The Quebec Human and Youth Rights Commission has opened an investigation into whether the rights of a seven-year-old girl who died on Sunday at a Chomedey home were being respected before the police intervened.

According to news accounts this week, the girl’s situation had been the subject of a report to youth protection authorities in Laval.

The commission, which operates independently from the provincial government, said in a news release on Tuesday that it was “shocked to learn of the death of another child in Quebec.”

The commission had previously held an inquiry into the death of a nine-year-old girl in Granby, who died in 2019, after she also was the subject of a youth protection report – although the commission did not directly refer to that earlier case.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators prepare to enter a home on Le Boutillier St. in Chomedey while pursuing an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of a girl last Sunday. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

All the same, the commission concluded in that case that there were numerous unresolved issues, and that the girl slipped through the cracks in a dysfunctional child protection system in Quebec.

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

