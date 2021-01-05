Quebec Human/Youth Rights Commission to investigate dead Chomedey girl’s fate

The Quebec Human and Youth Rights Commission has opened an investigation into whether the rights of a seven-year-old girl who died on Sunday at a Chomedey home were being respected before the police intervened.
According to news accounts this week, the girl’s situation had been the subject of a report to youth protection authorities in Laval.
The commission, which operates independently from the provincial government, said in a news release on Tuesday that it was “shocked to learn of the death of another child in Quebec.”
The commission had previously held an inquiry into the death of a nine-year-old girl in Granby, who died in 2019, after she also was the subject of a youth protection report – although the commission did not directly refer to that earlier case.
All the same, the commission concluded in that case that there were numerous unresolved issues, and that the girl slipped through the cracks in a dysfunctional child protection system in Quebec.