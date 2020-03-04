Quebec government allotting more than $121 million in Laval for 2020-2022

(TLN) The Quebec government will be carrying out more than $121 million in road maintenance and repair work in the Laval region over the next two years, CAQ Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced in conjunction with Finance Minister Eric Girard and Sainte-Rose CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete earlier this week.

Skeete pleased

The work is expected to generate significant economic spinoffs, according to the government.

“I am extremely pleased with the announced investments for the Laval region,” said Skeete. “This shows the importance that our government accords to the maintenance and improvement of our roads network.”

“Investing hugely in our infrastructures is our way of assuring traffic gets around more securely, more efficiently and more fluidly for all Quebecers,” said the Transport Minister.

A priority, says Minister

“That’s why our government is devoting significant sums in each region of Quebec in order to realize many projects. Maintaining and improving our infrastructures is a priority for our government.”

“The Laval region has a vast network of roads that is essential to our economic and social development,” said Eric Girard. “These investments allow us to improve road trips, while also contributing to the creation and maintenance of jobs.”

How it will be spent

The money will be spent this way: $24.7 million to maintain pavement; $51.6 million for maintaining structures; $45.3 million for efficiency and security; 44.8 million coming from partners.

Among the announced projects, autoroutes 25 and 440 north and south, between Mille-Îles Blvd. and Montée Saint-François, will be asphalted. As well, preferential measures for buses will be established on Avenue des Bois between A-440 and Arthur-Sauvé Blvd., as well as on autoroutes 13 and 15 southbound.