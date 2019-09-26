Quebec Champions U16 F AAA

Top row :Fifi, Perle, Fany, Emilie, Alma, Romy, Hiba, Sophia, Mantha, Alexi, Head coach Billy Zagakos, Assistant Coach Jad Hamadeh, CSC Technical Director George Strantzalis , President of Soccer Quebec Pierre Marchand Bottom row: Angelina, Katerina, Nina, Chloe, Ann-Sophie, Tea, Emma, Sarah, Victoria

The Chomedey Soccer Club is wrapping up a very successful summer season. The most noteworthy success comes from their under-16 girls AAA team. On September 7th, they won the Coupe du Québec, defeating CELTIX HAUT-RICHELIEU 3-1 during the final match at complex Bois de Boulogne.

The team also clinched the league championship and finished first in the Ligue élite soccer du Québec (LESQ). The girls’ team suffered only one defeat the entire season. Billy Zagakos who took over the team in February explained that the transition wasn’t easy.

With the assistance of George Strantzalis, the club’s new technical director, they adopted a new philosophy, game model and tactics. However, as change is never easy, making the girls believe and buy into the plan required them to change their whole mindset – they way they approached things, the intensity they wanted, the type of practices, said Zagakos.

In the end, he continued, they did a very good job and it showed right from the beginning of the summer. Rolling off 11 straight wins, the girls established themselves as the team to beat and the favourites moving forward. Although they had a lot of injuries, they persevered through the dog days of summer and everyone stepped it up during the games.

President of Soccer Quebec Pierre Marchand CSC U16 Captain Chloe

The icing on the cake was the Quebec Cup, said Coach Zagakos, who went on to thank coach Jad Hamadeh, goalie coach Thanasi Manolopoulos, manager John Theodossiades, and especially technical director George Strantzalis. Next year, they agreed, things will be tougher as opponents will be hunting for them. That’s why, they insisted, the focus on commitment, a strong work ethic and professionalism has to be twice as good.

The president of the club, Stephane Alex Bisbikos, said everyone in the club is extremely happy and proud of their girls’ team and what they accomplished. He also maintained they was not surprised with their success. He said the team was a force to reckon with and will likely continue to do so.

Bisbikos said the club has a proven track record for developing and fielding elite teams. In addition to the girls’ team, the Chomedey club has two other AAA boys’ teams which are also preforming extremely well.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the club and winning the cup was a very fitting moment. In August, the club successfully submitted its application for a Youth National license, which is the highest level an amateur club can hold.

Bisbikos said he is confident that Chomedey will succeed in its application, given the quality on and off the field. He said the club is very fortunate to have highly qualified coaches and volunteers and is currently preparing to meet new national club level requirements. This will ensure that the club continues for the next 30 years.

George Strantzalis, Technical Director

