Quebec announces lifting of most Covid pandemic restrictions by middle of March

In the latest of a series of post-Covid reopening announcements, Quebec Premier François Legault said early Tuesday afternoon that the province’s bars can reopen, organized sports can resume and there will soon be no limits on the number of people allowed to gather in one place.

Since December, when the arrival of the Omicron Covid variant set back the province’s reopening plans, Quebec had returned to an overnight curfew over a period of several weeks, along with a widespread shutdown of businesses and limitations for gatherings.

As of Saturday Feb. 12, there will no longer be restrictions on home gatherings, although it is still being recommended that no more than 10 people should be present.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve no more than 10 people at a single table.

On Monday Feb. 14, gyms and spas will be allowed to reopen, and organized sports will also be allowed to take place once again on that date, although tournaments cannot be held until Feb. 28.

All retail stores will be allowed to operate at full capacity beginning on Feb. 21.

Bars will also be reopening on Feb. 28, although only at half capacity, with no dancing or karaoke allowed until March 14.