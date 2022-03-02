Provincial government loosens more Covid restrictions

Bars and cinemas reopen to full capacity, but vax passes still required

Whatever else may be going on in the world right now, there is good news at least here in Quebec with the provincial government’s ongoing plan to loosen Covid restrictions – beginning last Monday.

Since last Monday, bars, which had been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, are finally reopening, even though dancing and karaoke remain forbidden for now.

Full operating capacity

According to the revised rules, theatres and events venues that can accommodate up to 10,000 people, including the Bell Centre in Montreal, can now reopen to 100 per cent capacity.

Since last Monday morning, cinemas and movie theatres have also been allowed to operate to 100 per cent capacity, and the same applies to casinos. Bars, restaurants and casinos can now stay open until 1 am, although food and drink service must end at midnight.

But at the same time, the use of vaccine passports remains mandatory for admission to restaurants, bars, show venues and film theatres. For work places which are gradually reopening, the use of face masks is no longer mandatory in the work place.

Sports events resume

Sports tournaments and competitions are being allowed to resume in municipal facilities as well as in schools. However, the use of face masks is still being recommended for youths 13 years of age and older.

Senior citizens living in CHLSDs and similar facilities for the retired may now gather in groups of up to 10 at tables in dining rooms. But at the same time, the government is recommending that visits be limited to a maximum of 10 persons.