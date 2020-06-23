Province announces schools will reopen for in-person education

Children 6 to 16 years old must attend school in September

Quebec’s education ministers announced on June 16 that all schools will reopen in September. Jean-Francois Roberge makes this announcement just as the government is progressively loosening distancing guidelines.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.

Schools in the province closed when the

province declared a public health emergency

in mid-March due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Today, we have a game plan which is the

first of many exchanges,” Roberge said. “I am

confirming that as of September, all school

establishments in Quebec will reopen their

doors.”

Under the government’s game plan, all

preschools, elementary schools and high

schools will reopen physically end of August.

However, students will follow specific guidelines

to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Unless there is a medical condition that is

very specific, children will have to attend school,

and teenagers as well, from six to 16 years of

age,” Roberge said.

The bubble

Safely returning to school involves creating

a “bubble” for each student. Students will not

have to worry about physical distancing within

their bubble.

This method is quite effective, according to Dr

Richard Massé, Quebec’s senior public health

advisor, who accompanied Roberge at the press

briefing.

“The concept of the bubble has been used quite

a bit in Europe, we’ve been discussing about

that, and that’s quite secure,” Dr Massé said.

Teachers will move from one bubble of

students to the next one.

However, the bubble approach will not look

the same for younger and older students.

Pre-school to Secondary 3 (Grade 9)

Bubbles of six students

Students in pre-school to secondary 3 will

be broken off into sub-groups of six students.

Within those groups, no distancing is needed.

“We can treat them just like our brothers and

sisters,” Roberge said.

Students stay 2 meters away from teachers

One sub-group should stay 1 meter away from

another sub-group. However, all groups will stay

2 meters away from their teacher. After class,

students remain seated, while teachers move

on to another room.

Secondary 4 and 5 (Grade 10 and Grade 11)

Optional courses make it difficult for older

high school students to stay in the same groups

and classrooms.

For Secondary 4 and 5 students, schools will

can use the “bubble” model, where students stay

in the same room and teachers come to them.

Alternatively, schools can also use a “hybrid”

model. For instance, students could learn from

home one day and attend school the next day.

This way, students spend less time physically

in school.

The Plan B

Schools will also need to have a Plan B protocol, in case COVID-19 cases rise again.

The Plan B responds to concerns for a second

wave of COVID-19 infections. Experts warn of

a second wave, which would infect a new set of

populations.

“We suppose that it will hit us, but we don’t

know when or how it will be, so the ministry

will table what we call emergency protocols

to be ready to face the possibility of a second

wave,” Roberge said.

The Plan B involves resuming at-home education if the COVID-19 emergency escalates in

fall.

Roberge admitted the education system was

not ready to start at-home education. However,

he believes the additional time will allow the

system to adapt in time for September.

Getting hands on tech

Moreover, Roberge says schools can develop

protocols for their specific needs. For example,

access to technology is a big concern for all

families.

However, the province has announced May

31 an investment of $ 150 million for schools

to purchase computer equipment that they

can lend in September. The education ministry

estimates nearly 80,000 students don’t have

access to technology this summer. With the

province’s investment, schools could acquire at

least 200,000 tablets and laptops by September.

Finally, Roberge said the province will develop

content for TV and web broadcast in case

at-home education needs to resume.