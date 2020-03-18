Prime Minister Trudeau announces new actions under Canada’s COVID-19 response

COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global issue. The Government of Canada will do everything necessary to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of Canadians, and is working around the clock to limit the spread of this pandemic. This is a critical time, and our top priority remains the safety and security of all Canadians.

Canada is barring entry to all travellers who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday March 16— one of a set of extraordinary new measures being introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19.

There will be exceptions for air crew, diplomats, immediate family members of citizens and, “at this time,” U.S. citizens, Trudeau said.

The prime minister also said no one who is displaying symptoms will be permitted to board a flight to Canada, and that air operators will be required to complete a basic health assessment of every passenger based on guidelines from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“I know this news will spark concern among Canadians travelling abroad. I want to assure you that our government will not leave you unsupported,” he said.

“To help asymptomatic Canadians to return home, our government will set up a support program for Canadians who need to get on a plane. Canadian travellers will be able to get financial assistance to help them with the costs of returning home or temporarily covering basic needs while they wait to come back to Canada.”

Trudeau also said as of March 18, international flights will be permitted to land only at the international airports in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, in order to enhance screening.

“I know that these measures are far-reaching. They are exceptional circumstances calling for exceptional measures,” he said.

Trudeau said the new border controls will not apply to trade and commerce in order to keep Canada’s supply chains open.

An official in the PMO said the measures will be in place “as long as necessary” because the situation is “evolving.”

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is stepping up manpower, educational materials and screening measures at airports and all other entry points to Canada to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning today, all incoming travellers, no matter where their country of origin is, will be asked if they are experiencing symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing or fever. They also will need to acknowledge that they are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days if they’re arriving from any international location.

All travellers seeking entry into Canada will have to answer the health screening questions and CBSA officers will be on the lookout for visible signs of illness. They will refer any traveller who they suspect of being ill, regardless of how the traveller answered the health screening question, to public health authorities for further evaluation.

Measures

CBSA is committed to limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, while facilitating travel and trade,” said a statement from spokesperson Ashley Lemire.

“Entry screening alone is an important public health tool among others during periods of uncertainty and part of a multilayered government response strategy.”

Beefed-up border measures include:

Enhanced officer presence at major points of entry to carry out public health screening and public health outreach by observing arriving travellers and making sure they’re aware of Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) guidelines. CBSA officers will approach any traveller displaying signs of illness for further questioning and will distribute PHAC pamphlets to raise more awareness about COVID-19.

Instructional handouts will be given to all travellers arriving in Canada advising them to self-isolate at home for 14 days, monitor themselves for symptoms and to contact public health authorities if they develop symptoms.

Increased signage will be displayed at all ports of entry for travellers to see throughout processing so travellers understand the importance of monitoring their health and contacting their provincial health authorities if they become ill.

Travellers will be asked to fill out a PHAC coronavirus form, which will help health authorities monitor and track people who have been identified as a potential concern.

Mask kits will be given to travellers “of concern,” which includes a surgical mask and a one-page instruction on how to use the mask.

“These measures complement routine traveller screening procedures already in place to prepare for, detect and respond to the spread of serious infectious diseases into and within Canada,” Lemire said in the statement.

“CBSA officers remain vigilant and are highly trained to identify travellers seeking entry into Canada who may pose a health and safety risk.”

This announcement builds on earlier measures put in place to respond to COVID-19, including waiving the one-week waiting period for Employment Insurance sickness benefits, enhancing the Work-Sharing Program, funding vaccine development and clinical trials, and investing to support the health care system in our provinces and territories.

Top priority

Defining his top priority Trudeau said: “My top priority is the health and safety of all Canadians. Our government is doing what it must to protect all Canadians, and to support workers and businesses. We will get through this together by following the directions from our public health and medical experts, and doing what we can to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities.”