Preparations underway for Laval City Hall refurbishment work

Offices of the mayor and opposition relocated for next four years

The City of Laval says that beginning on Nov. 23, the city hall offices of the mayor, the opposition, the independent councillors and the administration will be moved to 3131 Saint-Martin Blvd. West for the next four years because of a major City Hall renovation project.

According to the city, relocation of the city clerk’s office, supply and services, as well as the city council meeting chamber where the executive-committee also meets, will be relocated in 2021.

Services not impacted

The city says these temporary relocations won’t have an impact on the services available to residents, which will continue to be coordinated through the multi-service outlet. However, since Nov. 2, residents are obliged to make an appointment online at inscriptions.laval.ca before going to the outlet.

Laval City Hall was built from 1963 to 1964, just prior to the creation of the City of Laval following the merger of a number of towns and villages on Île Jésus. The building is regarded as one of the most avant-garde examples of modern architecture in Quebec when the Quiet Revolution was bringing about sweeping changes to the province.