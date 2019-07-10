LPD to hold ‘Parcours des Héros’ foot race event in September

Members of the Laval Police Department are seen here with provincial and municipal elected officials as well as Special Olympics supporters during an announcement for the Parcours des Héros held recently at LPD headquarters.

Martin C. Barry

The Laval Police Department is extending an open invitation to all to come on out and cheer for the participants who will be taking part in the Parcours des Héros foot race on Saturday Sept. 7 at the Centre de la Nature for the benefit of the Special Olympics Quebec.

A fun day for all

Families, friends and supporters will be gathering from 8:30 am to 3 pm that day for the 4th edition of the event. It’ll be a day of fun, games and activities, all free of charge. In addition to encouraging the athletes during the race, the day is also being held for families with activities for children and other supporters.

“This is a cause that is close to my heart because it is a cause that encourages social inclusion,” said Laval Police Chief Pierre Brochet, announcing the event during a recent press event at Laval Police headquarters.

A range of activities

“These are people whose lives are enriched by sport, and this is really something that can be done for these special athletes who are filled with love.”

Besides the family and children’s activities, it will also be possible during event to sit behind the wheel of a police car, while also learning about the Laval Police Department’s canine squad. As well, there will be cheerleading shows, including one by an intellectually-challenged cheerleader. The Laval Rocket is also sending along members of their crew to provide assistance.

Special Olympics athlete Valérie Gagnon is seen here with mascots for the Laval Police Department and the Laval Rocket hockey team.

Special Olympics Quebec

Organized by the Laval Police, the Parcours des Héros is a five-kilometre walking and running event that is also an opportunity for people who like to do something athletic to mingle with persons with intellectual disabilities. Teams made up of four persons are matched with a Special Olympics athlete. The goal isn’t to arrive first at the finish line, but rather to help one another to surmount the various challenges encountered along the way.

“The Laval Police Department is proud to support the Special Olympics movement,” added police chief Brochet. “This race organized by our officers is held in keeping with our values of respect, team spirit, integrity and diversity.

$100,000 raised for cause

“For three years now, this event has resulted in more than $100,000 in funds gathered for the Special Olympics Quebec,” said Brochet. “This is money that is not only important for these youths, but also raises awareness by the public of the cause of intellectual disabilities.”

Laval Police Lieutenant Jean-François Girard, who is coordinating the Parcours des Héros, said, “As police officers, we have the responsibility to build inclusive communities. It is very touching to see these youths grown and be on their own during this activity. The encouragement of citizens who take part in the race adds to their great sense of pride.”