Police recover body of baby from Rivière des Mille Îles

The Laval Police reported around mid-day on Monday that the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in the Rivière des Mille Îles in Laval last Friday has been found.

The baby was one of two children who were with a 40-year-old woman who was at the wheel of a car last Friday when it somehow ended up semi-submerged in the river between Laval and the City of Deux-Montagnes on the North Shore.

The other child, a four-year-old girl, as well as the mother survived the ordeal, although the mother remains in hospital in critical condition and reportedly unable to explain the circumstances of the incident to police investigators.

A search for the missing baby had been underway since the beginning of the weekend.