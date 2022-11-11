Update: Police operation underway at Collège Montmorency

TVA confirmed shortly after 6 pm Friday evening that three persons suffered gunshot wounds in a park near Collège Montmorency, leading to a police lockdown of staff and students inside the college.

The shooting is said to have taken place in the park, although the college was locked down by police as a precautionary measure.

According to initial reports just before 6 pm, gunshots had been heard.

According to a Laval Police spokesperson cited as a source by TVA, the three injured individuals have been taken to hospital, although their lives are not considered to be endangered.

In the meantime, says the network, the LPD is actively searching for the shooter, and a manhunt is underway in the area immediately surrounding Collège Montmorency, as well as at the Université de Montréal campus across the road where a lockdown was also ordered.

(The Laval News will be following up on these developments as more information becomes available.)