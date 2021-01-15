Friday, January 15, 2021
Breaking News

Police arrest mother of deceased 7-year-old Chomedey girl

The mother of 7-year-old Chomedey girl who died under unexplained circumstances recently is expected to be charged with criminal negligence after being arrested early...
Home Breaking News
Breaking NewsPolice

Police arrest mother of deceased 7-year-old Chomedey girl

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
The home on Le Boutillier St. in Chomedey where the girl died. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

The mother of 7-year-old Chomedey girl who died under unexplained circumstances recently is expected to be charged with criminal negligence after being arrested early Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Laval Police Department confirmed to media on Friday that the mother had been interrogated by the LPD.

The spokesperson didn’t say whether any of the five other members of the household on Le Boutillier St. where the girl lived had also been questioned.

Emergency responders and police who were called to the home on Jan. 3 found the girl lifeless.

Reports said the girl’s body appeared to show signs of severe abuse.

The results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death are still being expected.

Previous articleThe Laval News takes a look back at 2020’s news in our ‘Year in Review’
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

The Laval News takes a look back at 2020’s news in...

Bus in Laval Qc.

New bus times and service improvements on STL routes

CISSS de Laval announces new hours and restrictions for COVID-19