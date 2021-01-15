Police arrest mother of deceased 7-year-old Chomedey girl

The mother of 7-year-old Chomedey girl who died under unexplained circumstances recently is expected to be charged with criminal negligence after being arrested early Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Laval Police Department confirmed to media on Friday that the mother had been interrogated by the LPD.

The spokesperson didn’t say whether any of the five other members of the household on Le Boutillier St. where the girl lived had also been questioned.

Emergency responders and police who were called to the home on Jan. 3 found the girl lifeless.

Reports said the girl’s body appeared to show signs of severe abuse.

The results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death are still being expected.