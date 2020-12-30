Thursday, December 31, 2020
Pie-IX Bridge to shut from Jan. 3-11 for steel work

The Pie-IX Bridge between Montreal North and Laval's Duvernay district will be closed from Jan. 3 to Jan. 11 to facilitate work on the...
Pie-IX Bridge to shut from Jan. 3-11 for steel work

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
The Pie-IX Bridge between Montreal North and Duvernay will be closed from Jan. 3-11, says Transport Québec. (Graphic: Courtesy of Transport Québec)

The Pie-IX Bridge between Montreal North and Laval’s Duvernay district will be closed from Jan. 3 to Jan. 11 to facilitate work on the bridge’s steel beams, says the provincial transport ministry.

Transport Québec says it wants to take advantage of a lull in traffic during the extended COVID-19 holiday decreed by the government recently to get the work done.

The ministry says:

  • Route 125 in both directions between Henri-Bourassa Blvd. in Montreal and de la Concorde Blvd. East in Laval will be shut from Jan. 3 at 10 pm until Jan. 11 at 5 am.
  • Detours will be set up via the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (Autoroute 19 between Montreal and Laval).

As well, says the ministry, the Pie-IX Bridge will be closed for several weekends after Jan. 11, with exact dates and times to be announced.

Finally, Transport Québec says prevailing weather conditions in January could cause the work to be postponed if necessary.

