Pie IX Bridge to be closed overnight from Oct. 25 – 30

The Quebec Ministry of Transport says the Pie IX Bridge linking Montreal to Laval along Route 125 will be closed in both directions between 11 pm and 4 am from Sunday Oct. 25 to Friday Oct. 30 so that workers can fix lighting and repair sewer catch basins.

According to the provincial highways and roads ministry, traffic will be redirected to the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge around three kilometres west. The ministry says the closing could be postponed if weather conditions stand to impede the planned work.