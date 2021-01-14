Pandemic takes a toll on recreation services in Laval

City adjusts normally-scheduled activities to stop spread of COVID-19

Following the provincial government’s announcement of a 30-day curfew and other anti-COVID-19 measures, the City of Laval says it has made changes to services available to residents.

The city says the measures, which will be in effect until Feb. 8, are being taken to help brake the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect its workers and Laval’s overall population.

Here is a list of locations and services affected by the new measures:

Arenas: free-skate activities and stick hockey Suspended. Pools: free-swim activities Suspended. Outdoor skating rinks In view of the 8 pm curfew, supervision will be ending at 7 :30 pm. Authorized free-skate: 25-person max. per rink. Practice individually or in family bubbles. Two-metre distancing at all times. No scrimmage hockey (nets are withdrawn). For Bleu Blanc Bouge rink at Émile Park: online registration mandatory for free-skate. Note that park chalets are not open, except for use of toilets (face mask mandatory). Benches are available outside to put on skates. Centre de la nature : reservations mandatory Because of the 6 pm curfew, free-skate ends at 7 pm. Park closes completely at 7 :30 pm. Reservations mandatory for sledding, skating and cross-country skiing (in force all winter). Practice individually or in family bubbles only. Two-meter distancing at all times. No scrimmage hockey allowed. Skating rink: stick hockey in family bubbles only reservation mandatory). Closes at 6 :30 pm. Note that park chalets are not open, except for use of toilets (face mask mandatory). Benches are available outside to put on skates. Libraries Modified open hours: From 9 am to 7 :30 weekdays* From 9 am to 5 pm Saturdays and Sundays Access to borrowing counters only; returns through return chutes. * Note: 5 of the 9 libraries will be closed Mondays.

Online reservations for activities at the Centre de la nature and the Bleu Blanc Bouge rink can be made at inscriptions.laval.ca

Executive committee approves $409,713 expense for outdoor sculptures

During their Jan. 6 public meeting, members of the City of Laval’s executive-committee made decisions to improve the availability of visual art in Laval, as well to improve outdoor sports on the territory.

Theme sculptures

As part of a plan to embellish the city with greenery and foliage, five three-dimensional mosaic-type structures will be erected in various areas of Laval beginning in the spring.

According to the city, residents will thus be able to admire the structures, which include a wheel, an eye, a leaf, a hand and a heart. The inspiration came from the five themes that are part of the City of Laval’s strategic vision 2035: Urban by nature.

Heart homage

The heart sculpture will be placed back in front of the Cité-de-la-Santé hospital. It may be remembered that the heart had been installed in that location last spring in order to pay homage to the essential services workers for their exceptional work around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says the purpose of the sculptures is to underscore events or locations judged to be significant to Laval residents. As such, the executive-committee decided to award a contract worth more than $409,713 for three years to Ferme d’Auteuil.

Ski club giveaway

In another decision, the executive-committee gave the go-ahead to the city’s supply services division to give away 60 old and worn-out outdoor skating rink panel boards to the Coureur des boisés cross-country ski club.

The wooden panels will be used by the club to repair portions of the ski trails which are located in various forested green spaces in Laval.

Every year, the city gives away worn-out skating rink panels to a selected local organization. The panels would otherwise go to waste as they would be thrown out, says the city.

