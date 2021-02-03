Outbreak of COVID-19 shuts Hillcrest Academy in Chomedey

Officials at Hillcrest Academy in Chomedey and at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board have decided to shut the elementary school for an indefinite time after 16 active cases of COVID-19 were detected, with nine classes affected in all.

“We decided to do this for the safety of the students and staff as well as for the community,” SWLSB chairman Paolo Galati told Global News on Tuesday, citing health and safety concerns as the reason for the decision.

“We don’t know when the school will reopen yet,” Galati added, leaving open the possibility the school will stay closed at least until the end of this week.

In the meantime, Hillcrest Academy parents have been notified by e-mail.