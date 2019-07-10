Guy Ouellette supports Agape with new funding

On June 20th 2019, Agape Executive Director Kevin McLeod was happy to receive a cheque from Chomedey MNA Guy Oullette in the amount of $10,000.

This money goes towards Agape’s 2019-2020 efforts in offering various services to vulnerable families including Quebec newcomers.

Among it’s many mandates, projects and services, the non-profit organization offers over 1,500 food baskets to Laval residents each year along with much furniture, toy and clothing distribution.

“Thanks to the ongoing support of people like Mr. Ouellette, Agape can continue to offer it’s services across Laval.” McLeod said.