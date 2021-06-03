Ottawa throws in additional support for Laval’s families

Region’s four MPs say they are making life more affordable for parents

The Laval region’s four federal Members of Parliament say families have been hit hard by the pandemic and many have had to choose between paying for groceries, rent or their electricity bill.

They note that since the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government has been there for families, notably through the temporary increase of the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).

In the Fall 2020 Economic Statement, according to the four MPs, the government reiterated its commitment to low- and middle-income Canadian families with a supplement to the Canada Child Tax Benefit of up to $1,200 per child under the age of six. Families who are eligible to receive the CCB in January, April, July or October 2021, and whose net income is $120,000 or less, will receive a payment for each child under six.

Those most in need

“Since 2015, the Canada Child Benefit has been making a difference for Laval families by providing more support to those who need it most,” say the four MPs from Laval (Annie Koutrakis [Vimy], Fayçal El Khoury [Laval-Les Îles], Angelo Iacono [Alfred-Pellan], and Yves Robillard [Marc-Aurèle-Fortin].

“With the Early Childhood Supplement, our federal government continues to be there for families with children under the age of six,” they say. “The first payments will be issued on May 28, 2021 and will include January and April payments for those who qualify. The other payments will be made on July 30 and October 29, 2021.”

Since its implementation, the CCB has supported more than 80,000 Laval children and has helped lift nearly 435,000 children out of poverty across the country.

Details from Prime Minister

Last week in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided details about the government’s additional COVID-19 pandemic-relief for families.

Under terms of the program, families with a net income of $120,000 or less will receive up to four tax-free payments of $300. Families with a net income above $120,000 will receive up to four tax-free payments of $150, for a total benefit of up to $600.

To ensure that more money goes to the families that need it the most, families with net incomes that are too high to be entitled to the CCB will not receive these additional payments.

Helping parents, says Trudeau

The first and second payments were issued last week, with subsequent payments on July 30 and October 29, 2021. The government says the measure will benefit approximately 1.6 million Canadian families and approximately 2.1 million children under the age of six.

“This immediate investment in our children will help hard-working parents provide for their families by putting more money directly in their pockets. We will continue to make life more affordable for Canadian families, grow the middle class, and build a better country for everyone,” Trudeau said.

“Having raised my children as a working mother, I know the challenges that parents face when balancing the well-being of their children with economic necessity,” added Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue. “The Government of Canada is committed to supporting families with young children as we work together towards recovery and a return to a new normal for all Canadians.”

Tax returns must be filed

Families that already receive the CCB will not need to take any action to receive the payments. However, families do need to file their 2019 and 2020 tax returns to access them. The payments made last week were for each of the first two quarters – January and April – based on the family net income for 2019.

The July and October payments will be based on the family net income for 2020. This may mean that payment amounts differ for some families midway through the year. Families that have not yet filed for either year could still be entitled to receive the CCB and the CCB young child supplement by filing their income taxes as soon as possible.