Ottawa invests over $85 million in garage expansion at the STL

Project to include 100 new parking spaces to recharge electric buses

On Aug. 10, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna, along with Laval-Les Îles MP Fayçal El Khoury, Alfred-Pellan MP Angelo Iacono Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis and Marc-Auréle-Fortin MP Yves Robillard announced more than $85 million in federal funding to expand a garage for the Société de transport de Laval (STL) by nearly 20,000 square metres.

For public transit

The project will include approximately 100 new parking spaces to recharge electric buses, as well as additional vehicle maintenance and repair bays.

“The government of Canada is proud to invest in infrastructure that supports public transit in Quebec,” McKenna’s ministry said in a statement.

“While creating good jobs, these investments will provide Quebecers with more options to get around, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote the electrification of public transit.”

Efficient and safe

According to the Infrastructure and Communities Ministry, Ottawa is contributing to the STL’s project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of Quebec is also investing in the project and will reveal its contribution at a later date.

“Investments in public transit infrastructure allow Quebecers to travel efficiently and safely,” said McKenna. “I am pleased to announce today federal funding of more than $85 million for the STL garage expansion.

Fighting climate change

“Thanks to this project, the STL will continue its transition to green and sustainable energy, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support our fight against climate change,” she continued. “Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

The four local MPs were impressed by the government’s contribution and grateful for the amount allotted. “I would like to thank the federal government and Minister Mckenna for having thought once again about the safety and quality of the public transport network in Laval by investing more than $85 million in a major project to expand a garage of the Société de Transport de Laval,” said El Khoury.

‘A positive impact’

“Through this investment, residents of my riding of Alfred-Pellan will enjoy greener services from the STL and I am proud to be a partner for Laval residents,” Iacono added. “This collaboration reinforces my commitment and that of our federal government to keep on investing in infrastructure projects that have a positive impact in our Laval community.”

‘Through this investment, residents of my riding of Alfred-Pellan will enjoy greener services from the STL and I am proud to be a partner for Laval residents,’ says Member of Parliament Angelo Iacono

“As the Member of Parliament for Vimy, I am proud of this announcement from our government and I thank Minister McKenna for this investment in the STL,” said Koutrakis. “Our investment of more than $85 million will benefit all transit users in Laval and help further protect our environment.”

Electrification necessary

Yves Robillard noted that the federal government’s contribution comes at a time when electrification is becoming increasingly necessary to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in order to deal with the long-term consequences of climate change.

“In order to achieve our goal of a 45 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases by 2028, we must encourage the electrification of public transportation,” he said.

“In this regard, I am very pleased with the government’s funding announcement made by Minister McKenna. This announcement of $85 million will allow the Société de transport de Laval to double the surface aera of its current site to provide it with new infrastructure adapted to electric buses.”

Overall Quebec investment

According to McKenna’s ministry, the federal government will be investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) for cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

As well, adds the ministry, since 2015 the government has invested $7.3 billion in Quebec in more than 1,880 infrastructure projects under Ottawa’s Investing in Canada plan.