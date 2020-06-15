Ottawa approves Bausch Health psoriasis drug to be produced in Laval

Laval-headquartered pharmaceutical giant Bausch Health will be manufacturing the first approved treatment for psoriasis in 20 years here in Laval.

Bausch Health, which has its global headquarters in Laval, has received commercial approval from Health Canada to market a new drug in Canada for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

According to the company, Duobrii will be manufactured at Bausch Health’s Laval production facility and will be available in Canada and the U.S. by the end of this summer.

More than one million Canadians suffer from psoriasis, Bausch Health says, of which approximately 90 per cent have plaque psoriasis, a skin condition often resulting in very itchy red rashes with dry skin that can appear on any part of the body.

The company says Duobrii lotion is the first innovative topical treatment for this type of psoriasis to be approved by Health Canada in 20 years.