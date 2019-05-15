Laval Police, SQ, RCMP mount organized crime crackdown

(TLN) The Laval Police Department says it is working in close conjunction with the Sûreté du Québec and the RCMP following the gunning down recently of an individual suspected to be involved in organized crime at the Sheraton Laval.

During the incident in which the front door of the Sheraton was shattered by gunfire, hundreds of people, including children and seniors, witnessed as several gunshots were fired.

Project Repercussion

“We will not hesitate to double up our efforts to maintain at all cost the security of our citizens,” said Laval Police chief Pierre Brochet, noting that the gunman fired with impunity and with seemingly complete disregard for the consequences of his actions.

In response, the Laval Police, the SQ and the RCMP have launched Project Repercussion. One goal of the trilateral force will be to monitor more closely establishments in Laval known to be hangouts for organized criminals, such as bars, restaurants and other licensed establishments.