Northbound Autoroute 13 closed at night until July 28

The northbound lanes of Autoroute 13, including the service road, will be closed between 10:30 pm and 5 am from July 23 to July 28 so that repaving can take place, the province’s highways ministry says.

According to the ministry, affected areas include the section between exit 12 (Samson, Notre-Dame and Saint-Martin boulevards) and Sainte-Rose Blvd.

From 9 pm to 5 am on July 23, access ramps to northbound A-13 from the service road between Notre-Dame Blvd. and Autoroute 440 will be closed.

On July 24, 25, 26 and 27 between 10:30 pm and 5 am, the northbound A13 will be shut between exit 12 (Samson, Notre-Dame, Saint-Martin) and A-440.

During this period, motorists are asked to simply follow the detours. Speed will be reduced and some traffic congestion is anticipated, the ministry says.