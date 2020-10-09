Non compliance will cost you $1000, +administration fees $546=$1546

Easier for police to enforce COVID

restrictions inside private homes

Quebec Premier François Legault says the

negligence of a few means the province has to

crack down on public health rules in red zones in

an effort to curb the rising spread of COVID-19.

“Lives are at stake. We want to keep our children in schools,” Legault said. “We also want

to protect our health network”

Aside from exceptions such as a visiting

caregiver, the premier said people who host

gatherings or parties are violating the law and

the police will be able to issue fines on the spot.

Telephone warrants to enter

private homes

If a homeowner does not comply with when

the police ask to enter the home, he said, officers will be able to obtain a warrant by telephone. He said warrants will be issued quickly,

using a virtual system in collaboration with

the Crown.

He referred to the warrants as “portable,” as

they allow police to act quickly. People who

gather in homes can get fined $1,000 per person.

Protesters must wear masks

He said protestors who refuse to wear masks

will also be fined $1,000 and those portable

warrants will be used if needed.

Legault said all gatherings will be banned, even

outside. Recently, the cap was set at 25 people.

He said that rule no longer applies in red zones.

“Police officers will start by trying to disperse

the gatherings, but if people don’t co-operate,

fines can be given,” he said.

No travelling to other zones

The premier said people from red zones

cannot travel to orange zones to eat in a restaurant. They will face fines if they do.

Legault said restaurants will not be required to

verify residency, but police can issue a ticket if

they catch people dining outside of their region.

Heading to the country

He said people should not travel between

regions to pick up groceries or run similar

errands. Heading off to orange or yellow zones

is acceptable, he said, if people are heading out

to a hunting cabin or something of that nature

but they must bring all their provisions with

them.

Legault made no mention of roadblocks,

something that occurred this spring.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault

said there is a concern about people going to

other zones to gather, and in that respect, fines

of up to $6,000 are possible.

She said the idea is not to issue as many fines

as possible, but to ensure people are staying

in their zones and decreasing the spread of

COVID-19.

For now, elected officials from places like

Charlevoix and Portneuf do not believe that

barriers are necessary to keep people from red

zones, like Montreal and Quebec City, out.

