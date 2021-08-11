New LPD police station will serve City of Laval’s western sectors

Mayor Demers and police chief Brochet help get construction underway

On August 5, construction work began on a new Laval Police station on Curé Labelle Blvd. in Saint Martin, with Mayor Marc Demers, Councillor Sandra Desmeules, police chief Pierre Brochet and others starting things off by helping turn the first shovels of earth.

Fall 2023 opening

Located at 2455 Curé Labelle near the Adonis supermarket, the new building will house the LPD’s western Laval police detachment, as well as a police operations centre. The building is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

According to the LPD, the services housed in the building will help improve response times to emergency calls while boosting the presence of police in surrounding neighbourhoods. Some of the latest police technology will be installed in the new police station, contributing to the modernization of Laval’s security and police operations.

Improving services

“The western police station is part of a brand-new approach to public security services to be implemented between now and 2023,” said Mayor Marc Demers.

“This new outlook aims towards improving intervention capacity, towards optimizing operational efficiency, while also improving proximity with the residents. So, the security of citizens, which is Laval’s priority, will not only be assured, but will be even better.”

‘The western police station is part of a brand-new approach to public security services to be implemented between now and 2023,’ said Mayor Marc Demers

“The creation of this new police station in the west of the city will offer more proximity in order to take on the evolving reality of the territory, while continuing to assure the security of the citizens of Laval,” said police chief Brochet.

An important milestone

“We are very excited about the idea of crossing this important milestone for our new service offer in public security,” he added.

According to the city, the police station building is being erected with a goal of achieving LEED Gold environmental certification for environmental values.

The construction and certification process are being handled by Laval-based Groupe Geyser which specializes in projects such as this.

The contract for the project was awarded by Laval city council in July following a call for tenders.