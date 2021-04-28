New CSSL grade school being built on Souvenir Road

Students will share outdoor grounds with École internationale high school

Work is well underway on Souvenir Rd. in Chomedey on a new grade school being built by the Centre de services scolaire de Laval next to the CSSL’s École d’éducation internationale de Laval secondary school.

As one of several new school building projects previously announced by the CSSL, the educational services centre says the new school is being built to fill a need for French-language grade school space which has been lacking in Chomedey.

Sept. 2022 opening

According to the CSSL, the new building is expected to open in time for back-to-school in September 2022.

When completed, the school will have room for 700 students, ranging from pre-school (four and five years old) up to grade six.

The CSSL says the school has been designed to let in a maximum amount of natural light, in accordance with a request made by parents during a public consultation.

As the two schools will be located next to each other, they will be sharing some outdoor space for activities. The CSSL is expected to upgrade the grounds so as to include improvements to benefit students at the high school.