New COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in Fabreville at Place Sports Experts

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval opened a new mass vaccination centre on April 29 at Place Sports Experts, 4855 Rue Louis-B.-Mayer in Fabreville.
The CISSS says operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Some facts about the vaccination centre:
- The centre has 44 vaccinator chairs – five times the capacity of existing centres. It will become the largest mass vaccination centre in Laval.
- A total of 5,000 to 6,000 people will be able to be vaccinated there daily.
- Overall, Laval will be able to vaccinate up to 9,000 people every day in its four MVC.
- More than 70 employees will be on site every shift. This means 400 employees will be working at the centre 7 days a week.
- The centre was made possible thanks to the contribution of Sports Experts. Appointments can be booked online at Québec.ca/vaccinCOVID or by phone at 1 877 644-4545.
Locations of other mass vaccination centres in Laval:
- In the west, the Méga Centre Notre-Dame, off Autoroute 13
- In the centre, Quartier Laval, near place Bell and Cégep Montmorency
- In the east, SmartCentres Laval Est, at the corner of Papineau Autoroute and the 440.
Let’s continue to protect ourselves!
As a reminder, the vaccination campaign does not mean the end of health measures. It will take many months to immunize a sufficiently large number of people. We need to keep protecting ourselves by following physical distancing measures, wearing a mask or face covering and washing our hands often.