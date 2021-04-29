New COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in Fabreville at Place Sports Experts

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval opened a new mass vaccination centre on April 29 at Place Sports Experts, 4855 Rue Louis-B.-Mayer in Fabreville.

The CISSS says operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some facts about the vaccination centre:

The centre has 44 vaccinator chairs – five times the capacity of existing centres. It will become the largest mass vaccination centre in Laval.

A total of 5,000 to 6,000 people will be able to be vaccinated there daily.

Overall, Laval will be able to vaccinate up to 9,000 people every day in its four MVC.

More than 70 employees will be on site every shift. This means 400 employees will be working at the centre 7 days a week.

The centre was made possible thanks to the contribution of Sports Experts. Appointments can be booked online at Québec.ca/vaccinCOVID or by phone at 1 877 644-4545.



Locations of other mass vaccination centres in Laval:

In the west, the Méga Centre Notre-Dame, off Autoroute 13

In the centre, Quartier Laval, near place Bell and Cégep Montmorency

In the east, SmartCentres Laval Est, at the corner of Papineau Autoroute and the 440.



Let’s continue to protect ourselves!

As a reminder, the vaccination campaign does not mean the end of health measures. It will take many months to immunize a sufficiently large number of people. We need to keep protecting ourselves by following physical distancing measures, wearing a mask or face covering and washing our hands often.