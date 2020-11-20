New COVID-19 screening clinic opening in Auteuil on Monday

The CISSS de Laval says that a new COVID-19 screening clinic will be opening on Monday Nov. 23 at noon in Laval’s Auteuil district.

The clinic is located at 5555 des Laurentides Blvd.

The CISSS says people experiencing symptoms similar to those of influenza, gastroenteritis or COVID-19 (including fever, cough, difficulty breathing) should be tested.

As well, if you don’t have symptoms, but you’ve recently been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, you should also be tested.

For anyone who feels they should be screened for COVID-19, the number to call for an appointment is 1 877 644-4545.

According to the CISSS de Laval, this clinic will be open 7 days out of 7 from 8 am to 4 pm.

For more information on Quebec’s COVID-19 screening clinics and to check before going to an appointment, use this link:

http://www.lavalensante.com/covid19/depistage-et-evaluation/#c16931