New bus times and service improvements on STL routes

New shared taxi route for Sainte-Dorothée and Laval-sur-le-Lac

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) winter schedule, which came into effect last week, contains numerous service improvements.

By adding more buses weekdays, during morning and afternoon rush hours, the STL says it is looking to offer a safe commuting experience adapted to the needs of the people of Laval.

As announced in the fall, the exo6 Deux-Montagnes train line ceased running on Jan. 4. To offset this stoppage in service, the STL has introduced two new bus routes: buses 730 and 744.

New bus routes

As a result, Sainte-Dorothée commuters who normally transit to the Côte-Vertu metro station will be able to take Bus 744, and users of the Roxboro-Pierrefonds and Sunnybroke train stations will be able to avail themselves of Bus 730.

The STL is also adding a new shared taxi route, T27, for the areas of Laval-sur-le-Lac and Rang Saint-Antoine. Meanwhile, Taxi T26’s route is being broadened to also cover Île Bigras weekdays. These shared taxi routes will operate on-call and will transport users to the bus platform of the Sainte-Dorothée train station, where users will be able to take the shuttle bus 498, operated by exo, to downtown Montréal.

Easier time checks

The STL says it is now even easier and faster for Laval residents to check bus times, thanks to the new STL website, revamped to adapt to both mobile and desktop devices. Also, the STL’s itinerary calculator has been upgraded to include an interactive map that now makes address, bus route, and bus stop-based searches possible across the STL network.

Commute times and itineraries are quickly and directly provided on the map, including any detour information that might apply and estimates of how crowded the bus will be. To view the new schedule, go to stlaval.ca. You can also find the complete list of REM-work-related mitigation measures undertaken by the STL at stlaval.ca/rem.