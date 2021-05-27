Neighbour plows into Chomedey home’s front window… again

For the second time in less than three years, a family living on Eiffel Ave. in Chomedey found themselves having to pick up the shattered pieces of their home’s front window after a neighbour accidentally drove her car partly through it while backing out of her driveway.

A video of the incident last weekend, posted on Tik Tok, shows the aftermath of the incident: the woman who was driving the car was assisted as she got out, while the car itself remained partly lodged inside the home’s living room.

According to the Journal de Québec which reported the incident, no one was injured inside the damaged home.

However, the owner told the Journal that it was the second time in the past 2-3 years that the woman driving the car had driven accidentally into their living room.