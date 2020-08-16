Motorcyclist recovering following after-hours accident in Carrefour Laval parking lot

A motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries after colliding with a cement wall outside the Carrefour Laval shopping mall on Saturday night is recovering in hospital, according to the Laval Police Department.

While driving across the parking lot around 10:15 Saturday night, the motorcyclist, said to be in his early 20s, hit a speed bump and was thrown from his vehicle against a concrete wall, said an LPD spokesperson.

Having sustained serious injuries, he was taken to hospital by Urgences Santé.

The LPD is hoping it will be able to reconstruct the circumstances of the accident from any video cameras at the shopping centre which may have captured images.

What is less certain is whether there were any witnesses, since the mall was closed at the time.