More trees expected to grow in City of Laval

City pursuing its goal to increase the ‘tree canopy’

(TLN) Since 2011, the tree canopy in Laval has risen from 21.8 to 23.6 per cent, according to new figures released last week by the City of Laval. The tree canopy is the the upper layer formed by mature tree crowns.

Over the coming years, the canopy’s growth is expected to continue since the city is undertaking several initiatives. These include a $4.5 million contract awarded to Jardin Dion at the last city council meeting, to replace 1,300 diseased ash trees between now and 2022.

In Laval, the public parks and green spaces have 120,000 trees, as well as many more on private property. As well, there are 3,000 hectares of forests and woods. Last year alone, according to the city, 4,000 new trees were planted, mainly in parks, green spaces and along streets. This year, 3,500 additional trees are expected to be planted.

Trees important, says mayor

“The benefits of trees no longer need to be proven,” says Laval city councillor for Sainte-Dorothée, who is responsible for parks and horticulture on the executive committee. “That is why we must place them at the heart of our concerns. Therefore our goals are to maintain and to improve the canopy, but also to better get to know our trees so as to value them more.”

Last December, the city announced that 7,200 plants (including a minimum 1,500 trees) would be planted on institutional and private lands in order to combat “heat islands.” With the help of a $750,000 grant from the federal government and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, an $828,000 contract was awarded to Soverdi (Société de verdissement du Montréal métropolitain) for the project.