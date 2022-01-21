More than 70 free activities for winter/spring at Laval’s libraries

Officials with the city of Laval’s public libraries network say they have a new roster of programming for the winter/spring season, with 72 free activities for residents of all ages.

Among them are chat events, workshops, seminars and conferences, as well as pre-recorded videos on YouTube, Zoom and Facebook webcast sessions. Registration is starting on Jan. 19 at noon.

“The teams at the libraries in Laval continue to offer an essential service to the population in these difficult times, while maintaining almost all their services by staying open 7 days out of seven,” says the city councillor responsible for libraries, Flavia Alexandra Novac.

Laval City Hall.

“I invite all Laval residents to go to their neighborhood library and to discover it virtually by borrowing virtual books, through exploration of digital resources.”

City makes $1 million fund available for damaged foundations

The City of Laval has announced that, with assistance from the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ), it is setting up a $1 million fund to help homeowners who have problems with house foundations.

The program is aimed at homes whose foundations have been damaged by settling of the ground. Those who believe they might qualify should contact the city for application documents by March 18 at the latest.