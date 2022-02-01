More snow expected Thursday into Friday morning

The federal meteorological service issued a special weather statement Tuesday afternoon advising that Laval and other areas of greater Montreal can expect a snowfall of up to 15 centimetres beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday morning.

According to the weather service, a low pressure system from Texas will merge with a cold front moving across the province on Thursday. These two systems will affect mostly the regions south of the St Lawrence.

Rush hour traffic on Thursday evening may be difficult due to rapid snow accumulation on roads. Beginning Thursday afternoon, moderate northeasterly winds will result in blowing snow, leading to poor visibilities locally.

The weather service says there is still some uncertainty regarding the track of the weather system, which could impact the snowfall amounts expected.

The forecast for Laval and Montreal is more optimistic than the one for the north-eastern U.S. states, where weather officials are on the watch for a full winter storm.