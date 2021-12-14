Meteorological Service of Canada issues ‘freezing rain’ warning

The Meteorological Service of Canada issued a weather warning on Tuesday that freezing rain is possible in the Laval and Montreal regions this week on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the federal weather forecaster, a warm front associated with a low pressure system from the American Midwest will move through the province of Quebec beginning on Wednesday.

Along this front, an area of freezing rain could develop, mainly affecting regions north of the St Lawrence River from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

As such, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy and slippery. As well, the Thursday morning commute could be significantly impacted in urban areas.