Méga Centre McDonald’s closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

McDonald’s Canada said on Wednesday that its restaurant located on the southbound service road of Autoroute 13 in the Méga Centre Notre-Dame has closed temporarily because an employee tested positive for infection by the COVID-19 virus.

Although the company didn’t say when the location will re-open, they said a third party contractor specializing in sanitation and disinfection had been brought in to conduct a thorough cleanup at the restaurant.

“We have asked all team members who may have been in close contact with the employee to go into voluntary isolation until further information is made available,” Ryma Boussoufa, director of outside communications for McDonald’s in Quebec, said in a statement.

She said the employee last worked on Sept. 23 from 5:30 pm to 11:30 pm. Customers who were at the restaurant on Sept. 23 are being encouraged by McDonald’s Canada to follow recommendations for COVID-19 made by Quebec public health officials at the following website: https://www.quebec.ca/sante/problemes-de-sante/a-z/coronavirus-2019.