Meet Santa Claus in Ste-Dorothée Saturday Dec. 7

(TLN) Santa Claus himself is inviting Laval’s many families to come out and meet him – while at the same time donating a gift for the needy – during a special pre-Christmas event taking place at the Maison des Jeunes at Place publique de Sainte-Dorothée on Sat. Dec. 7 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Bring books or toys

During the event, families are asked to bring either books or toys in good condition as gifts. Santa in turn will redistribute them to needy children in Laval through various community organizations.

In addition to having the opportunity to meet Santa, the children will also be able to take part in handicrafts activities, take a horse-drawn sleigh ride and borrow books from the Laval library network’s Bibliomobile.

Teddy bears for some

As well, a few lucky ones will receive mini-teddy bears especially made by members of the Cercle des fermières de Sainte-Dorothée (available in limited quantities).

The event is being organized by Loisirs Sainte-Dorothée, the Cercle des fermières de Sainte-Dorothée, the Chevaliers de Colomb Sainte-Dorothée, the Société Saint-Vincent-de-Paul de Sainte-Dorothée, the Chœur de Sainte-Dorothée and the Maison des jeunes de Sainte-Dorothée, in conjunction with the City of Laval.