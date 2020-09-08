Mayor Marc Demers in isolation after attending event where COVID-19 may have spread

Laval mayor Marc Demers, seen in this file photo at a city council meeting, is in self-isolation after attending an event where someone with COVID-19 is known to have been present. (File photo: Newsfirst)

Laval mayor Marc Demers has gone into self-isolation for a potential COVID-19 infection after it was revealed on Tuesday that he was part of a group of provincial government and municipal officials who attended an event last week where they were exposed to the coronavirus.

According to the Montreal daily La Presse, three provincial government ministers, François Bonnardel, Simon Jolin-Barrette and Chantal Rouleau, are also in self-isolation now, as is Longueuil mayor Sylvie Parent, pending tests to determine if they became infected.

“My thoughts are with my colleague Sylvie Parent, to whom I wish a speedy recovery,” Demers said on his Facebook page Tuesday morning. “Since we were all present at the same activity, I am placing myself in isolation and I will submit to a screening test today. Together, let us continue to respect the sanitary requirements set by the government.”