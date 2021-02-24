Mass vaccination centres open in Laval starting Thursday Feb. 25

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval says it will begin COVID-19 vaccination of Laval residents aged 85 and over (born in or before 1936) on Thursday Feb. 25.

In anticipation of this massive operation, several centres are becoming operational over the coming days to maximize vaccination options.

The CISSS says that for an appointment to receive the vaccine, you should visit Québec.ca/vaccinCOVID starting on February 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

The CISSS says this is the fastest method. If you are unable to book your appointment online or if you are experiencing difficulties, ask a friend or family member for help, or call 1 877 644-4545.

A person accompanying a resident who is 85 years old and over can also receive the vaccine if he or she meets the criteria set by the government:

70 years old and over;

Providing support at least 3 days a week to their loved one who is 85 years old and over;

only one person accompanying someone 85 years old and over can get vaccinated.

Location of vaccination centres:

To ensure accessibility for Laval residents, vaccination will take place in shopping centres. They are as follows: