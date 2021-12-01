Marquise Condominiums Laval shines at 2021 Habitat Design Awards

Les Prix Habitat Design’s annual competition which aims its spotlight at the housing industry and rewards the best-equipped model units and sales offices, has awarded the Marquise Condominiums Laval the 2021 People’s Choice prize in the category of Furnished Model Unit Component.

The awards are part of the much-appreciated and much anticipated contest that focuses on promoting better design for living. In the The People’s Choice competition, Marquise Condominiums Laval scored top marks for attractive design and functionality. Better design for living Marquise, with their creative architect, translates unique tastes and aspirations into forever homes with visions of hassle-free design, offering unique and elegant lifestyles which cater to many tastes, supported by outstanding recreational amenities, esteemed scholarly and health facilities, transport, and shopping, benchmarks of exclusive community living, winning designs which reflect modern luxury, warmth, and effortless elegance.

Award winning Marquise’s approach to luxury is about craftsmanship, curation, and a sense of authenticity, a more ethereal quality to the design of the buildings, telling the essence of this city that is about a sense of lightness, the sense of transparency.

“Buyers love the more and more varied proposals that are presented to them,” say the Habitat Design Awards organizers. “For builders, the buyers visits, this translates into beautiful, finely decorated model units, (and) buyers can thus fill up with ideas of a future new home.” Multidisciplinary adjudication For the Furnished Model Unit Component, the jury was made up of interior designers who are all members of APDIQ (Professional Association of Interior Designers of Québec) – Michèle Lalumière, Jean de Lessard, Lucie Roy, and Mélodie Violet.

“The promotion of the design professions, all disciplines combined – architecture, landscape, interior design, graphic design – is an avenue that we must clearly support to ensure a better design of our living environments. The Habitat Design Awards challenges us in this regard. An important and highly relevant initiative, these awards demonstrate the soundness of interprofessional collaboration,” notes renowned industrial designer Michel Dallaire, who sat on the multidisciplinary committee that adjudicated the Habitat Design Grand Prize in the category of Jury’s Choice.

The sponsors and partners of the 2021 Habitat Design Awards are the Professional A s s o c i a t i o n o f Interior Designers of Quebec (APDIQ), the Association of Landscape Architects of Quebec (AAPQ), t h e S o c i e t y o f Graphic Designers of Quebec, duProprio, Électroménagers GE, Rinox, as well as FORMES magazine.