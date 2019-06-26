Laval mayor Marc Demers visits F/LIST

(TLN) On June 14, Sean Johnson, general manager at F/LIST, welcomed Laval mayor Marc Demers, several municipal councillors and members of the city’s economic team for a guided tour of the aircraft interior design company’s facilities on des Rossignols Blvd.

F/LIST first set up operations in Laval in 2017. The facility serves the Canadian and North American markets for high-end private jet interiors. Currently employing 39 persons, management at the Laval operation foresee hiring up to 60 more workers.