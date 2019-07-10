Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Conservative hopeful garners strong support

(TLN) Sonia Baudelot, who is running in Marc-Aurèle-Fortin for the Conservative Party of Canada in the October federal election, received the support of several influential people during a fundraiser she held at the Château Royal on July 4.

Among those at the event who endorsed Baudelot’s candidacy were Senator Pierre-Hughes Boisvenu, Conservative lieutenant for Quebec Alain Rayes, and movie theatre entrepreneur Vincent Guzzo of Cinémas Guzzo.

Battle ahead, she says

Addressing several hundred Conservatives who turned up, Baudelot reminded them that the election battle was just getting underway.

Known for her involvement in the community and thorough knowledge of the riding in which she is running, she expressed her support for those who are in need.

“We must get rid of the government of Mr. Trudeau in the next election next Oct. 21, in order not to leave behind an astronomical debt to the next generation,” said Baudelot.