Man suffers serious burns in Chomedey house fire

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

A man in his fifties suffered burns over fifty per cent of his body as a result of a fire Thursday evening around 7:30 pm at a home on Châtelaine Ave. in Laval’s Chomedey district.

According to a spokesperson for the Laval Fire Department, the man was alone when the fire broke out, but had managed to escape the blaze by the time firefighters arrived.

While the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, the house was heavily damaged and the ground floor collapsed into the basement, said the LFD.

Around 30 firefighters were called in to respond to the blaze.

