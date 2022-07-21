Man stabbed repeatedly on Étienne Lavoie St.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds following an apparent knife attack late Wednesday night on Étienne Lavoie St. just west of Autoroute 13 and Chomedey.

The Laval Police responded around 11:30 pm to a call about a badly injured man who was seen by at least one witness trying to enter a dwelling.

LPD officers found him out in the street. His injuries, though serious, were not considered life-threatening after being assessed in hospital.

According to a TVA report early Thursday morning, the victim is known to the police, although he is not a resident of Laval. The LPD has no immediate leads on a suspect.