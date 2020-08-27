Man hospitalized after shooting outside Curé Labelle Blvd. restaurant

Investigators from the Laval Police Department were still on the scene Thursday morning outside a restaurant on Curé Labelle Blvd. in Laval’s Chomedey sector after a shooting incident during the night in which a 22-year-old man was left with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to initial reports, gun shots were fired a short distance from a restaurant near Marie Antoionette St. after the establishment had closed sometime after midnight. The reports suggest that the victim made his way or was taken to hospital in Montreal around 3 am.

In keeping with hospital protocols when dealing with patients suffering gunshot wounds, medical personnel immediately contacted the Montreal Police Department. When they found out the shooting had taken place in Laval, they contacted the Laval Police Department who are now in charge of the investigation.

The victim underwent surgery and was reported on Thursday mid-day to be recovering satisfactorily. According to media reports, the restaurant in question is known to police as a hot spot for sometimes violent confrontations in the parking lot between individuals identified by the LPD as being active in gangs and organized crime.