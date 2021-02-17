Man charged with assault following violent incident at Notre Dame Blvd. home

The Laval Police say a man in his 30s is facing a number of assault-related charges following a violent incident on Monday afternoon at a home on Notre Dame Blvd. in Chomedey, which left a 20-year-old male victim with bruises and lacerations.

Several Laval Police Department cruisers as well as an Urgences-Santé ambulance were summoned to the home near the corner of Dover Ave. after someone called 9-1-1 around 1:30 pm on Monday to report serious trouble at the address.

(Photo: Costa Hovris, Laval News)

According to LPD community relations officer Érika Landry, the victim was visiting someone at the home when an altercation broke out.

The investigators have determined that the victim suffered bruises to the face as well as wounds to the body from an unspecified weapon.

Although the victim was taken to hospital by Urgences-Santé, Landry said he was released later the same day.

(Photo: Costa Hovris, Laval News)

She said the LPD closed off a one-block area of Notre Dame Blvd. in order to establish a security perimeter while providing assistance to the victim and taking the suspect into custody.

Landry said that after being taken in for processing, the suspect was released with conditions and he now awaits a court date on charges of simple and armed assault.

(This article contains information updating and correcting an earlier version first published on Feb. 16.)